Ariel Gamarra News: Transfers to Puebla

Gamarra made a move to Puebla for the 2025/26 season from Argentine club Argentinos Juniors.

Gamarra will likely be used as a holding midfielder, contending with Luis Gabriel Rey and Franco David Moyano for playing time. The Paraguayan has done his short career in Argentina, but has recorded only 40 minutes in league action in 2025. He may be more active with Puebla even if he comes off the bench in most matchups.