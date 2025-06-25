Ariel Lassiter Injury: Suffers hand injury

Lassiter suffered a hand injury while on international duty with Costa Rica and is set to miss two to three weeks, coach Phil Neville said in a press conference.

Lassiter reportedly broke his hand while on international duty with Costa Rica and will be sidelined for the next two to three weeks to recover from that injury. That said, his absence will not impact the starting squad of the Timbers, since he hasn't started a game since early March and has mainly been a bench option this season.