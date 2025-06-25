Arijon Ibrahimovic News: Joins Heidenheim on loan

Ibrahimovic is joining Heidenheim on loan until the end of the season, his parent club announced. "Arijon has already established himself in Italy at the age of 17 and gained valuable experience in Serie A. Now, the Bundesliga is the next important step in his development. He has everything he needs to succeed in professional football and will gain further match practice at a high level in Heidenheim," said Christoph Freund, FC Bayern's sporting director.

Ibrahimovic joined the FC Bayern Academy at the age of 12 after moving from Nurnberg and made his senior debut at 17 in February 2023. During the 2023/24 season, he scored two goals while on loan with Frosinone and gained Serie A experience in the six months of the 2024/25 season through a separate loan spell at Lazio Rome. Ibrahimovic is now expected to get more consistent minutes in the Bundesliga with Heidenheim, which should help him grow and gain experience in the German top flight.