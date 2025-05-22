Fantasy Soccer
Arkadiusz Milik headshot

Arkadiusz Milik Injury: Will miss the entire season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Milik (knee) has resumed training in some capacity but is far from being able to play, Corriere dello Sport informed.

Milik has had more than a few setbacks after tearing his meniscus last summer. He had another surgery on his knee later on, then he had a few muscular problems that continuously delayed his return. He extended his Juventus contract in recent weeks, which will make it possible for him to depart on loan if the club decides to move on from him.

Arkadiusz Milik
Juventus
