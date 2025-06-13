Arnau Martinez News: Regular starter at right-back

Martinez played 37 matches across all competitions for Girona during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Martinez stood out with disciplined defending, intelligent overlapping runs, and consistent delivery into the box throughout the season, eventhough he was expected to play less just like last season and even more with the arrival of the young Alejandro Frances to compete for the right-back spot. Martinez managed to consolidate his starting role and his two assists underscored his two-way influence for the Catalans. The defender could set new career highs in league play with 31 interceptions, 63 clearances, and only three yellow cards in 32 La Liga appearances, and with two years left on his contract, he should remain a regular presence in the backline next season.