Arnaud Bodart Injury: Departs FC Metz

Bodart is leaving the Grenats after ending his six-month contract at the club. The goalkeeper had brilliant performances with Metz, helping them get promoted to the French top flight again, contributing to four clean sheets in 17 games. Bodart became a fan favorite and was expected to continue his stay in Moselle, but ultimately it will not happen. The Belgian is now set for free agency and can sign with the club of his choice.