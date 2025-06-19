Aron Donnum News: Unused substitute with Norway

Donnum (undisclosed) was an unused substitute during international duty with Norway for the two World Cup qualification games against Estonia and Italy, confirming he has recovered from his injury and is fit heading into the 2025/26 season.

