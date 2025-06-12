Menu
Arouna Sangante News: Slowed by injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Sangante played 16 Ligue 1 matches for Le Havre during the 2024-25 season, scoring three goals.

Sangante impressed with defensive solidity, although he could only improve his career highs in goals as he scored three goals in 16 appearances this season, an impressive stat for a center-back. A groin injury made him miss many games this season, although he is an undisputed starter in the backline for the HAC when available. With one year left on his contract, there is no doubt he will be an important figure next season for Le Havre with the hope of being less slowed by injuries this time.

Arouna Sangante
Le Havre
