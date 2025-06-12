Artem Smolyakov Injury: Participating in U21 Euros

Smolyakov will represent Ukraine at the U21 Euros and is expected to be sidelined for the duration of the tournament.

LAFC won't be playing on the domestic front in the coming weeks since they're participating in the FIFA Club World Cup, but Smolyakov won't feature there either due to his international commitments. LAFC aren't expected to miss him a great deal, though, as he's been limited to just nine appearances (five starts) so far in 2025.