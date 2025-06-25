Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Artem Smolyakov headshot

Artem Smolyakov News: Back with LAFC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Smolyakov is back from international duty and featured one half in Tuesday's clash against Flamengo in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Smolyakov replaced the injured Marlon in the second half of Tuesday's game as he is back from international duty with the Ukraine U21 team. The defender could see some increased playing time in the backline if the injury to the Brazilian proves to be serious.

Artem Smolyakov
Los Angeles Football Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now