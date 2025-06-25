Artem Smolyakov News: Back with LAFC
Smolyakov is back from international duty and featured one half in Tuesday's clash against Flamengo in the FIFA Club World Cup.
Smolyakov replaced the injured Marlon in the second half of Tuesday's game as he is back from international duty with the Ukraine U21 team. The defender could see some increased playing time in the backline if the injury to the Brazilian proves to be serious.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now