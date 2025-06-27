Menu
Arthur Atta News: Bought out by Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 27, 2025

Atta has agreed to a contract until 2029 after Udinese purchased him from Metz.

Atta became an integral part of the formation thanks to his versatility in the last three months of the season and closed it with one assist, 26 shots (seven on target), 20 tackles, 18 key passes and 24 crosses (seven accurate) in 27 appearances (12 starts). He'll likely have a similar role heading into the next campaign.

Arthur Atta
Udinese
