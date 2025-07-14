Arthur Desmas News: Departs Le Havre

Desmas has exited Le Havre to join free agency, according to his former club.

Desmas is seeing his time end with Le Havre after three seasons, something that seemed to be coming after he lost the starting spot in net this season. That said, he will be on the lookout for a new club, likely looking to remain in France. He did hold a starting spot in the top tier of French football for a few seasons, so he should easily find a new club.