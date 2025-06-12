Arthur Desmas News: Loses starting spot

Desmas played 18 Ligue 1 matches for Le Havre during the 2024-25 season, keeping three clean sheets, conceding 38 goals, and making 57 saves.

Desmas started the season as the starting goalkeeper for Le Havre, securing three clean sheets and averaging more than two saves per game. His composure and concentration were evident even in difficult matches, but that was not enough to keep his spot as coach Didier Digard eventually made Mathieu Gorgelin the number one. Desmas' future remains uncertain as his contract expires at the end of the month and it is unclear whether he will extend or leave the club.