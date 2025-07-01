Arturo Delgado News: Released by Juarez

Delgado has parted ways with FC Juarez after the Clausura 2025 season, the club announced Monday.

Delgado logged just two Liga MX starts, generating 10 saves, one goal conceded and one clean sheet in his time as a Bravos player. He was otherwise involved in Under-23 contests, where he kept his goal unbeaten in eight of 25 appearances. However, after being relegated in the first team behind Sebastian Jurado and Benny Diaz, the young goalkeeper will have to look for more regularity elsewhere in the future.