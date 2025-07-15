Arturo Palma News: Released by Necaxa

Palma has left Necaxa for the Apertura 2025 campaign, the club announced Monday.

Palma had 14 Liga MX appearances over the last year, scoring one goal and assisting once in that period. He was used mainly as a substitute and made a few starts on the flanks when the regular options were unavailable. However, he wasn't really considered in the team's plans for this season, with Cristian Calderon, Kevin Rosero and Johan Rojas expected to see the most action in the wing-back spots.