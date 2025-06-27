Ashley Barnes News: Extends contract with Burnley

Barnes has signed a new one-year deal with Burnley, the club announced.

Barnes made 16 appearances in the second half of last season as Burnley secured promotion. The 35-year-old striker has over 300 appearances for the club, including 42 Premier League goals in 200 top-flight matches. He has scored against Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Arsenal and will bring valuable experience to the team heading into the 2025/26 season and their return to the Premier League.