Attila Szalai News: Sent on loan

Szalai has been sent on loan to Kasimpasa from Hoffenheim, according to his parent club.

Szalai is departing Hoffenheim on yet another loan after he spent half of last season away from the club, now heading to Turkey to join Kasimpasa. He has only appeared with Hoffenheim four times in the past two seasons, likley the reason for his loan. With his spot seemingly dwindling in the squad, it appears he could be on his way out following this loan.