Axel Disasi News: Returns to Chelsea
Disasi has returned to Chelsea from his loan spell with Aston Villa.
Disasi has ended his time in Aston Villa after half a season with the club, returning to his parent club Chelsea. He would start in six of his 10 appearances with Villa, not having the most successful tenure with the team. He will now return to Chelsea where it seems another loan or transfer could be imminent for the defender.
