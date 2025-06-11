Axel Tape News: Joins Leverkusen as free agent

Tape has joined Leverkusen as a free agent after departing PSG, his new club announced. "Axel is a versatile defensive player, a good footballer with pace, athleticism, and a strong game intelligence. We see great potential in Axel, and signing him on a free transfer is an important component of our future-oriented squad planning," Bayer 04 Sporting Director Simon Rolfes said.

Tape is joining the Bundesliga at just 17 years old after finishing his youth development with PSG and winning the France U19 title with the club last week. He will bring promising young depth to the central defense under new coach Ten Hag ahead of the 2025-26 season. The move offers a chance for gradual integration at the senior level while bolstering squad rotation options.