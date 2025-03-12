Fantasy Soccer
Ayase Ueda headshot

Ayase Ueda News: Quiet versus Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 2:30am

Ueda had one off-target shot and one cross (zero accurate) and drew one foul in 63 minutes in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus Inter.

Ueda returned to the starting lineup after recently missing time due to injury but wasn't effective. He has scored twice in eight Champions League outings (four starts), logging six shots (three on target), two clearances and one cross (zero accurate).

Ayase Ueda
Feyenoord
More Stats & News
