Ayase Ueda News: Quiet versus Inter
Ueda had one off-target shot and one cross (zero accurate) and drew one foul in 63 minutes in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus Inter.
Ueda returned to the starting lineup after recently missing time due to injury but wasn't effective. He has scored twice in eight Champions League outings (four starts), logging six shots (three on target), two clearances and one cross (zero accurate).
