Ayoub Amraoui News: Returns to Nice

Amraoui is back in Nice after his loan spell with Martigues, his parent club announced.

Amraoui spent the season on loan in Martigues where he played 30 Ligue 2 games, scored two goals and provided four assists. The left-back is now heading back to Nice and is expected to be in team training with the Aiglons to start the pre-season on July 1. It is not yet clear if coach Franck Haise will count on him in 2025/26 or if he will be loaned again.