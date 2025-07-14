Azor Matusiwa News: Links up with Ipswich

Matusiwa has signed with Ipswich Town from Rennes, according to his new club.

Matusiwa is finding a new landing spot this campaign, leaving France to join Ipswich Town after the relegation to the second tier of English football. He joins with decent experience, having come off a season where he started in 23 of his 29 appearances while bagging a goal and three assists. He is likely to be implemented into the team immediately, possibly shaping out a starting role immediately.