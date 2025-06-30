Menu
Azzedine Ounahi News: Back in Marseille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Ounahi is heading back to Marseille after ending his loan spell with Panathinaikos.

Ounahi spent the season on loan with Greek side Panathinaikos, performed well, and is now heading back to Marseille at the end of his spell. That said, the midfielder remains undesirable at OM and will likely leave the club during the summer transfer window, with reports saying that Marseille has agreements with Russian clubs, but Ounahi isn't yet keen on the move.

