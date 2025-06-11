Bahereba Guirassy News: Emerging winger in Nantes

Guirassy featured in 19 Ligue 1 matches for Nantes during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals.

Guirassy showed attacking promise by making a good impact off the bench at just 18-years-old, scoring two goals in his first professional season. With nearly 340 minutes logged, he could hope to see more goal contributions next season if he gains additional playing time. With the probable departure of Matthis Abline, his opportunities could increase.