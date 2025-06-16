Baltasar Rodriguez News: Unused substitute Saturday

Rodriguez (hamstring) was an unused substitute in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Al Ahly in the Club World Cup, indicating he has moved past his injury.

Rodriguez had been sidelined since mid-May due to a hamstring injury but featured on the bench in Saturday's first game of the Club World Cup, confirming he has recovered from the issue. That said, the Argentine has logged only 18 minutes for Inter Miami since joining from Racing Club, and he should remain a bench option moving forward.