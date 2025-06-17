Menu
Bambase Conte News: Extends contract, sent on loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

Conte has been loaned to Elversberg from Hoffenheim, according to his parent club.

Conte has departed Hoffenheim for a second straight season for a loan move, with the attacker joining Elversberg after spending the last campaign with Karlsruher. This was also followed by a long-term contract, signing the attacker for a few more campaigns. That said, he will hope to return to the c,ub after this loan and possibly shape out a role in the team.

Bambase Conte
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
