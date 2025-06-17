Bambase Conte News: Extends contract, sent on loan

Conte has been loaned to Elversberg from Hoffenheim, according to his parent club.

Conte has departed Hoffenheim for a second straight season for a loan move, with the attacker joining Elversberg after spending the last campaign with Karlsruher. This was also followed by a long-term contract, signing the attacker for a few more campaigns. That said, he will hope to return to the c,ub after this loan and possibly shape out a role in the team.