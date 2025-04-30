Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bartosz Bialek headshot

Bartosz Bialek News: Will leave Wolfsburg in summer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Bialek will leave Wolfsburg at the end of his contract which expires at the end of the season, the club announced.

Bialek is set to leave Wolfsburg after the club opted against extending his stay. He will be out of contract at the end of the season and open to join any team. The forward hasn't appeared for Wolfsburg since 2021 and couldn't feature this season mainly due to injuries.

Bartosz Bialek
VfL Wolfsburg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now