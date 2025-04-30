Bartosz Bialek News: Will leave Wolfsburg in summer
Bialek will leave Wolfsburg at the end of his contract which expires at the end of the season, the club announced.
Bialek is set to leave Wolfsburg after the club opted against extending his stay. He will be out of contract at the end of the season and open to join any team. The forward hasn't appeared for Wolfsburg since 2021 and couldn't feature this season mainly due to injuries.
