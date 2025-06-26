Bartosz Slisz News: Set for suspension

Slisz will miss next Saturday's game against D.C. United due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the league, resulting in a one-match ban.

Slisz has accumulated five yellow cards in MLS and will be suspended for next Saturday's match against D.C. United. He has been a regular starter in the midfield for Atlanta this campaign, so his absence will force a change with William Reilly likely seeing the starting spot for that game.