Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Bartosz Slisz headshot

Bartosz Slisz News: Set for suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Slisz will miss next Saturday's game against D.C. United due to an accumulation of five yellow cards in the league, resulting in a one-match ban.

Slisz has accumulated five yellow cards in MLS and will be suspended for next Saturday's match against D.C. United. He has been a regular starter in the midfield for Atlanta this campaign, so his absence will force a change with William Reilly likely seeing the starting spot for that game.

Bartosz Slisz
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now