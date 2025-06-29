Beau Leroux News: Nets goal again

Leroux scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Leroux was the recipient of the opening goal Saturday, finding the back of the net just 16 minutes into the match off of a Mark-Anthony Kaye assist. This does mark Leroux's second match in a row with a goal, now having four on the season. This brings the midfielder to four goals and three assists in 20 appearances (17 starts) this season.