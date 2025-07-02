Ben Bobzien News: Extends until 2027 with Mainz

Bobzien has signed a contract extension with Mainz until 2027, the club announced. "Ben has established himself as a regular at his Austrian clubs over the past two seasons and recently took another significant step forward at Klagenfurt. We are of course following this development closely and are pleased to be able to offer him the opportunity to further develop in the Bundesliga with our team," said Niko Bungert, O5 Sporting Director.

Bobzien scored 12 goals and provided two assists during the 2024/25 season while on loan at SK Austria Klagenfurt. The forward has convinced his parent club to extend his contract for two more seasons and will have a chance to feature in the Bundesliga squad heading into the 2025/26 campaign.