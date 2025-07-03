Ben Doak News: Back from loan spell

Doak recorded three goals and seven assists across 24 appearances (21 starts) for Middlesbrough in the 2024/25 while on loan from Liverpool.

Doak was limited to only 24 appearances for Boro in 2024/25, but he was productive and showed he can handle the rigors of the Championship with ease. The Scottish winger could leave Liverpool this summer, either on a loan deal or as part of a bigger transfer. However, in the case he stays at Anfield as part of the squad for the 2025/26 campaign, he wouldn't be expected to see many minutes in a loaded attacking line that already features Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, among others.