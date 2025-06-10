Benat Turrientes News: Role drops off

Turrientes started in 11 of his 21 appearances in La Liga.

Turrientes saw a major drop in minutes this campaign, experiencing his time nearly cut in half as he didn't even register 1,000 minutes. This comes with eight fewer appearances than the previous season, appearing to have fallen out of favor after numerous games he went unused. He has multiple years left on his contract, and in a team full of young midfielders, he will have to work for his minutes, possibly experiencing the same rotation as many of their midfielders did this campaign again next season.