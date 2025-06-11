Benedikt Gimber Injury: Set for surgery

Gimber has been diagnosed with an acute inguinal hernia and will undergo surgery on Wednesday. He is expected to be able to return to training during pre-season, according to the club.

Gimber suffered from an acute inguinal hernia after the season and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday to address the issue. If everything proceeds as planned, he is expected to resume training during the pre-season. That would be good news as he is a major starter in the backline for Heidenheim.