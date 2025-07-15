Benedikt Gimber News: Appears in friendly
Gimber (groin) appeared for 45 minutes in the second half of a friendly against FC Wacker Innsbruck.
Gimber went into the offseason receiving hernia surgery but has made his way back to the playing field in the preseason, seeing 45 minutes during a friendly. This is good news for the defender, as he was a starter last season. That said, he appears to be ready for the start of the season, hopeful to immediately gaim back his starting role.
