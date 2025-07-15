Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Benedikt Gimber headshot

Benedikt Gimber News: Appears in friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 15, 2025

Gimber (groin) appeared for 45 minutes in the second half of a friendly against FC Wacker Innsbruck.

Gimber went into the offseason receiving hernia surgery but has made his way back to the playing field in the preseason, seeing 45 minutes during a friendly. This is good news for the defender, as he was a starter last season. That said, he appears to be ready for the start of the season, hopeful to immediately gaim back his starting role.

Benedikt Gimber
FC Heidenheim
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now