Benedikt Pichler headshot

Benedikt Pichler News: Joins Hannover

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 16, 2025

Pichler has joined Hannover 96 from Holstein Kiel, his former club announced.

Pichler is ending a four-year journey with Holstein Kiel, appearing in 83 games across all competitions and scoring 20 goals. The 27-year-old is now joining Hannover to continue his football career after a difficult 2024-25 season during which he lost his starting role in the frontline. He did not start a game since late October in league play.

