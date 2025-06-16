Benedikt Pichler News: Joins Hannover

Pichler has joined Hannover 96 from Holstein Kiel, his former club announced.

Pichler is ending a four-year journey with Holstein Kiel, appearing in 83 games across all competitions and scoring 20 goals. The 27-year-old is now joining Hannover to continue his football career after a difficult 2024-25 season during which he lost his starting role in the frontline. He did not start a game since late October in league play.