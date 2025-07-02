Benjamin Boakye News: Signs with Arminia Bielefeld

Boakye has joined Arminia Bielefeld on a permanent move from Stuttgart, his former club announced.

Boakye has ended his nearly ten-year journey with Stuttgart after being transferred to Arminia Bielefeld to continue his career. The winger played 32 games with the U21 team, scoring five goals and delivering two assists. Boakye also featured in five UEFA Youth League games, scoring twice, and made a brief Champions League appearance against Red Star Belgrade. He will now join a new club permanently with the ambition to play a greater role and earn more minutes.