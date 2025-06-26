Benjamin Pavard Injury: Heading back to Italy

Pavard (ankle) is leaving the United States as he won't be able to recover before the end of the FIFA Club World Cup, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Pavard is dealing with some lingering swelling on his ankle and will be given time to recover fully, as the issue has been bothering him for quite some time. Matteo Darmian and Stefan De Vrij will fill in for him since Yann Aurel Bisseck (thigh) has been ruled out as well.