Benjamin Pavard Injury: Nursing ankle injury
Pavard will miss Wednesday's game versus River Plate and likely more FIFA Club World Cup matches due to relapse of his ankle problem, Il Messaggero reported.
Pavard has worked on the side in training after skipping the previous fixture. While the problem isn't believed to be major, he might not return immediately in the knockout stage. The coach will turn to Matteo Darmian and Stefan De Vrij in relief.
