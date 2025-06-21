Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Benjamin Pavard headshot

Benjamin Pavard Injury: Scratched for CWC game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 21, 2025

Pavard is out for Saturday's tilt versus the Urawa Red Diamonds due to a relapse of the ankle problem that bothered him in the final months of the season, Sky Italy reported.

Pavard might skip further fixtures, as he had trouble shaking off the issue in the recent past, and it flared up again. Matteo Darmian is substituting for him in the rearguard since his usual deputy Yann Aurel Bisseck (thigh) is absent as well.

Benjamin Pavard
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now