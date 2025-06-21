Benjamin Pavard Injury: Scratched for CWC game

Pavard is out for Saturday's tilt versus the Urawa Red Diamonds due to a relapse of the ankle problem that bothered him in the final months of the season, Sky Italy reported.

Pavard might skip further fixtures, as he had trouble shaking off the issue in the recent past, and it flared up again. Matteo Darmian is substituting for him in the rearguard since his usual deputy Yann Aurel Bisseck (thigh) is absent as well.