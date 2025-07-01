Benjamin Tetteh News: Departs FC Metz
Tetteh is leaving FC Metz and joins Maribor permanently, his former club announced.
Tetteh arrived in Moselle in the summer of 2024 and played 12 Ligue 1 games under coach Laszlo Boloni. During the 2024/25 season, he played on loan in Maribor and had a decent season, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists in 19 appearances. He did enough to convince the club to sign him permanently.
