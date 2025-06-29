Benoit Badiashile Injury: Forced off injured

Badiashile (undisclosed) was forced off injured in the 70th minute of Saturday's 4-1 victory against Benfica in the FIFA Club World Cup, according to Nizaar Kinsella for BBC Sport.

Badiashile was forced off in the second half of Saturday's game with apparent cramps that turned out to be more serious than expected, as he was later seen on crutches on the sidelines. The Frenchman will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he will have to miss time. This is a big blow for him since he is often injured and had been linked to a move to Marseille in the summer transfer window.