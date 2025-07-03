Bernard Kamungo Injury: Not available against Minnesota
Kamungo suffered an ankle injury and is ruled out for Friday's clash against Minnesota, according to the MLS injury report.
Kamungo won't be available for Friday's game after suffering an ankle injury in recent days. He will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to determine his availability for upcoming contests, although he has mostly been a bench option for Dallas this season and therefore his absence doesn't impact the starting XI.
