Bernard Kamungo News: Gets start off bench
Kamungo (ankle) generated one clearance and one interception in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Los Angeles Football Club.
Kamungo returned for Dallas after missing the last match with an ankle injury. He continues to be just a bench option for the side, having started just twice in the last MLS appearances, scoring once with five shots (two on target) and three crosses (one accurate) in that span.
