Bertug Yildirim News: Returns to Rennes

Yildirim is returning to Rennes after the end of his loan spell in Getafe, the club announced.

Yildirim has spent the season on loan with Getafe from Rennes, featuring in 22 games and scoring only one goal, making his loan spell an overall disappointment. The forward is now heading back to Rennes with his future a bit unclear since it remains to be seen whether new coach Habib Beye will count on him heading into the 2025/26 Ligue 1 campaign.