Bill Tuiloma News: Nets one in return to action

Tuiloma scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Orlando City SC.

After being held back with a hamstring injury, Tuiloma made his season debut and provided an instant boost for his club by banging in a header off a cross from Pep Biel in the 65th minute of play. Tuiloma was also an active contributor to the build up with 18 passes completed and one chance created in the match. With 84 minutes played before subbing out, he showed that he is ready to take on significant responsibility once again.