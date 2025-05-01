Bobby Decordova-Reid Injury: Likely done for season

Decordova-Reid (strain) could be out the rest of the season, coach Ruud van Nistelrooy said in a press conference, according to BBC Sport Leicester. "He had a muscle injury and we don't expect him to play this season anymore."

Decordova-Reid was forced off in the first half of Saturday's game due to a muscle injury and that issue has proven serious enough that he's likely done for the season. Following a move from Fulham, he's managed just 742 minutes in league play, starting nine of 23 appearances.