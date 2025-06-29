Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Bobby Decordova-Reid headshot

Bobby Decordova-Reid News: Features off bench with Jamaica

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 29, 2025

Decordova-Reid (strain) featured for half an hour in Tuesday's 4-1 defeat against Panama in the Gold Cup, confirming his return from injury.

Decordova-Reid ended the season at Leicester with an injury but was back on the pitch while on international duty with Jamaica. This is good news for Leicester, as he is expected to return fit for the pre-season ahead of the 2025/26 Championship campaign.

Bobby Decordova-Reid
Leicester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now