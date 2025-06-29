Bobby Decordova-Reid News: Features off bench with Jamaica
Decordova-Reid (strain) featured for half an hour in Tuesday's 4-1 defeat against Panama in the Gold Cup, confirming his return from injury.
Decordova-Reid ended the season at Leicester with an injury but was back on the pitch while on international duty with Jamaica. This is good news for Leicester, as he is expected to return fit for the pre-season ahead of the 2025/26 Championship campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now