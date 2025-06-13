Bojan Miovski Injury: Depth option in frontline
Miovski made 21 appearances across all competitions for Girona during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and assisting once.
Miovski showed effectiveness with a respectable goal contribution return relative to minutes played. His productivity off the bench highlighted his ability to impact games in late phases. More consistent opportunity may translate to increased confidence and goal output for the 25-years-old.
