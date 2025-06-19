Bojan Miovski News: Features with North Macedonia

Miovski (foot) was in the starting XI for both World Cup Qualification games against Belgium and Kazakhstan, respectively on June 6 and June 9, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury, according to Football Macedonia.

Miovski missed the season finale in Girona due to a foot injury but has fully recovered from it since he was in the starting XI in the two games against Belgium and Kazakhstan earlier this month. This is good news for the Catalans, since he will now head back to Girona for the pre-season as fully fit heading into the 2025/26 season.