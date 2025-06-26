Bongokuhle Hlongwane News: Scores brace in victory

Hlongwane scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Houston Dynamo.

Hlongwane was spectacular Wednesday as he notched the first two goals of the match, achieving an impressive scorpion flick and a left-footed touch in front of the goalkeeper in the 60th and 63rd minutes, respectively. That effort broke a six-game scoreless streak in league play for the attacker. Although he should now have a greater chance of starting on the right flank, he'll face the challenge of showing that he can also produce in more difficult situations.