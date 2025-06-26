Bongokuhle Hlongwane News: Scores brace in victory
Hlongwane scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Houston Dynamo.
Hlongwane was spectacular Wednesday as he notched the first two goals of the match, achieving an impressive scorpion flick and a left-footed touch in front of the goalkeeper in the 60th and 63rd minutes, respectively. That effort broke a six-game scoreless streak in league play for the attacker. Although he should now have a greater chance of starting on the right flank, he'll face the challenge of showing that he can also produce in more difficult situations.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now